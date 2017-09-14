Elton John To Be Honored At AIDS Foundation’s Fall Gala

Elton John will be honored as the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) returns for its annual New York Fall Gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. “Elton’s philanthropic endeavors and activism for human rights and the arts have inspired millions and made a positive difference in people’s lives around the world,” said EJAF Chairman David Furnish in a press release about the event. “But without a doubt, Elton’s greatest contribution as a humanitarian is his 25-year commitment to building one of the most important institutions in the effort to end AIDS – the Elton John AIDS Foundation.” The New York Fall Gala will take place on November 7. Neil Patrick Harris will host. Multiple celebrities and public figures will be in attendance at the gala. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «