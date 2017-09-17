Eric Clapton Speaks On Declining Guitar Sales

Eric Clapton has opened up about the declining sales of guitars and says it’s a sign of the times. Asked about falling guitar sales during a recent interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, the rock legend admitted he wasn’t aware of the dip in the guitar industry, but said he’s not shocked. “I didn’t realize it was that bad. I’m out of touch. I mean, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t know where it’s gonna go either. I think anything that has a natural process will end up where it’s supposed to be,” he said. Clapton noted that he’s passed on the tradition of guitar-based rock to the next generation. However, he made it clear that he’s not a snob about music – he thinks any form of musical expression has value. “My kids listen to classic rock, but that may only be because of me, because that’s what I’ve played to them. I mean, from the time of their conception, they’ve been listening to music through the womb. I played them playlists, just brainwashed my kids, and at the back of it was always the guitar or some kind of solo instrument or a singer. My belief in music is it’s all good. It’s all good. Even stuff that doesn’t appear to be so, it’s all good.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «