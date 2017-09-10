Fans Petition To Replace Christopher Columbus Statue With Prince

A Minnesota community group is petitioning the state of Minnesota to replace a statue of Christopher Columbus with a statue of Prince. The petition, which was created by Wintana Melekin, calls for a replacement of the Columbus statue with one that would honor Prince or a figure chosen by the Native community and is specifically addressed to Governor Mark Dayton. “We, the undersigned, do not believe that Columbus represents the values Minnesotans carry,” the petition reads. “Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish black and Native peoples, we should honor members of our community whose leadership we find inspiration,” the petition’s description read.” Prince is just one of the many calls by the people to remove statues of white supremacists, slave owners and those who threatened the livelihood of Black people. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «