Fergie And Josh Duhamel Splitting Up

Fergie has revealed that she and husband Josh Duhamel are separating after eight years of marriage. The pair broke the news in a joint statement and affirmed that they are close and will remain friends despite the split. "With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family." The pair have a four year old son together and Duhamel joked with Ellen DeGeneres that she's definitely the more advanced parent: "I have no idea what I'm doing half the time," Duhamel previously told Ellen DeGeneres. "She's definitely more evolved than I am, and more patient," he said. "But I feel like I'm much more – you know, having a kid when I was 40 years old is much different than having one at 22, so I'm a little bit more mature than I was then."