Fergie Shares ‘Like It Ain’t Nuttin” Video

Fergie has released a new video for "Like It Ain't Nuttin," which is taken off her sophomore album Double Dutchess. The track was produced by Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am. In the new clip, which was directed by Ben Mor, Fergie goes from performing the track in the studio to the club stage, rapping over a memorable beat from The Notorious B.I.G.'s "Ten Crack Commandments" or Schoolly D's "P.S.K. What Does It Mean?" She rides through the city, dances in an empty parking garage and on the club floor as well, all the while in different outfits. Double Dutchess, the follow-up to 2006's The Dutchess, will be released on September 22 via her own label Dutchess Music/BMG. "Like It Ain't Nuttin" follows Fergie's recently released videos for "Hungry," "You Already Know," and "M.I.L.F. $."