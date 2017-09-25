Jackson Browne Covers Gregg Allman At Laid Back Fest

Jackson Browne paid tribute to his late friend Gregg Allman with a cover of the Allman Brothers Band’s “Melissa” at the Laid Back Festival. Browne and Allman first became friends in the late Sixties, when Gregg and his brother Duane were fronting their pre-Allman Brothers band, Hour Glass. Brown and Allman previously teamed up for a rendition of “Melissa” for the 2014 tribute album/concert, All My Friends: Celebrating the Songs and Voice of Gregg Allman. Allman died of complications from liver cancer back in May. Following his death, Browne penned a touching tribute, writing, “He was a blues singer first, and he was so natural, and so soulful, that when he sang songs that were written in a major scale, he found all the most soulful and expressive passages through those changes.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «