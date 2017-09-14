James Taylor Set For Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

James Taylor will serve as one of the headlining acts for the upcoming Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas benefit concert, set for September 22 at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center. Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, and Bonnie Raitt will also perform, and a number of celebs will be in attendance, including Matthew McConaughey, Dan Rather, Renee Zellweger, and Luke Wilson. The benefit concert promises “exclusive performances and rare collaborations.” Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas: A Benefit Concert for Hurricane Harvey Relief will broadcast live on 11 Texas-area channels with an hour-long live YouTube stream also planned; during the stream, Google will match donations up to $500,000. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Rebuild Texas Fund. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «