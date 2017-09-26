Jennifer Lopez Donates $1 Million To Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Jennifer Lopez has pledged a sum of $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas residency to help aid the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. “Alex Roriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” Lopez said at a press conference announcing the aid to Puerto Rico. Lopez also said that those who have already pledged to help in a major way are the New York Yankees and Major League Baseball. Lopez also said she is working with Mark Cuban and Dallas Mavericks Puerto Rican player J.J. Barea, who have two airplanes full of help and generators ready to fly to the island. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «