Jimmy Buffett Set For New Year’s Eve In Nashville

Jimmy Buffett has revealed plans to hit the stage in Nashville this New Year's Eve. He will be joined by none other than Huey Lewis and the News for a celebration at Music City's Bridgestone Arena. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on September 15. The original Parrot Head also made recent headlines when he was joined onstage by Miranda Lambert during his classic "Margaritaville" performance in St. Louis. According to an Instagram post, Lambert went all in for the occasion by sporting a Hawaiian shirt and a lei as a headband. After the show, Lambert posed for a photo smiling alongside Buffett. Lambert definitively described herself as a "Parrothead" for life after the experience. "All smiles! Last night we got to hang with @jimmybuffett in St. Louis! And I got to join him onstage for Margaritaville," Lambert captioned a video of her performing with Buffett. "It was my first time to see him. I'm a #parrothead for life now!"