John Lennon Infringement Allegations Forces Beverage Company To Change Name

Polish lemonade company John Lemon has been forced to change their name after a trademark infringement lawsuit from Yoko Ono's lawyers. Ono's lawyers cited trademark infringement against her late husband John Lennon's name and personal rights, telling the East London Advertiser, "They were abusing and misusing the legacy of John Lennon to sell their soda." The legal team also cited a Facebook post by John Lemon Ireland that displayed a mural of Lennon holding lemons with the company's logo underneath. Other advertisements displayed round glasses that recalled Lennon's signature frames, along with the words, "Let It Be." Upon receiving the letters, John Lemon agreed to change its name to On Lemon. "All of us involved with this product are startups and we couldn't take on someone who is worth many, many millions," Mr. Lemonade Alternative Drinks founder Karol Chamera told the East London Advertiser.