John Mayer Set For New Year’s Eve Show With Dave Chappelle

John Mayer and Dave Chappelle will team up for a special New Year's Eve Controlled Danger show at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The show will feature solo stand-up and musical sets by each of the headliners, followed by a collaborative set of "songs, stories, improvised dancing, and more," according to a statement from their representatives. Tickets for the event will go on sale on September 29. Mayer and Chappelle performed a pair of Controlled Danger shows earlier this year at the Fillmore in San Francisco. Those shows saw Mayer cover Drake and welcome Bob Weir for a song, Chappelle deliver a 45-minute set of standup, and the two of them joining for some '80's favorites. Mayer also joined Chappelle for a night of his recent Radio City Music Hall residency.