Jordin Sparks Sends Biblical Message During National Anthem

Jordin Sparks added her own message to the ongoing controversy of the singing of the national anthem before NFL games. The R&B star sang “The Star Spangled Banner” before the recent Arizona Cardinals home game on Monday night and had a message from the Bible emblazoned on her hands. Sparks wrote “Prov. 31: 8-9” on her hands, a showing of support for players taking a knee and linking arms in protest against racism and police brutality against non-white citizens: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” The game was against the Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones, a former Trump supporter, was happy to take a knee in solidarity with his team: “Our players wanted to make a statement about unity and we wanted to make a statement about equality,” Jones told reporters. “They were very much aware that statement, when made or when attempted to be made in and a part of the recognition of our flag, can not only lead to criticism but also controversy.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «