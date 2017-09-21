Katy Perry Covers Janet Jackson At Montreal Show

Katy Perry paid homage to Janet Jackson on the first night of her Witness: The Tour in Montreal with a cover of her 1986 song “What Have You Done for Me Lately.” A fan shot video of the performance shows Perry sporting a black and white costume outfitted with rhinestones as well as a bejeweled hat while dancing to Jackson’s original choreography. After numerous delays, Perry’s Witness: The Tour finally launched nearly three weeks later than expected. “I’ll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you,” Perry said in a statement at the time. “I’m sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait.” Witness: The Tour concludes in February 2018. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «