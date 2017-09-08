Keith Urban Among CMT Artists Of The Year Honorees

Keith Urban is among the honorees for this year’s CMT Artist of the Year special. Urban was last honored in 2014. Urban joins Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean as honorees. This marks Bryan’s sixth year running being honored, while Aldean was last honored in 2014. Stapleton is being honored for the second straight year and Florida Georgia Line is being honored for the fifth year. The 2017 Artists of the Year special will take place October 18th airing live on CMT. Past ceremonies have also included special awards for Breakthrough Artist and Artist of a Lifetime. Those honorees have yet to be announced, but this year’s event will also pay tribute to the first responders and those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «