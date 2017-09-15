Keith Urban Among Stagecoach 2018 Headliners

Keith Urban will serve as one of the headlining acts for the 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival. Florida Georgia Line and Garth Brooks will also headline the event. FGL will headline Friday, followed by Urban on Saturday and Brooks on Sunday. Other artists scheduled to appear include: Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, the Brothers Osborne and Midland. Over forty acts are scheduled to perform at this year’s event. A new feature of the festival this year will be the Spotlight Stage, which, according to the press release, will highlight “today’s up-and-comers.” Performing on the spotlight stage will be artists such as Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis, Runaway June and Jordan Davis. The 2018 Stagecoach Music Festival will be held April 27-April 29 in Indio, California. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
