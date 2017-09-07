Kelly Clarkson Drops New Tracks And Announces Album

Kelly Clarkson has announced that her new album Meaning Of Life will be released in October. She also released a pair of new singles, “Love So Soft” and “Move You” and has dropped a video for “Love So Soft.” Meaning Of Life is described as “the album Kelly Clarkson was destined to make with Atlantic Records, a collection of smart and sensual soul-inspired pop that immediately belongs among the legendary label’s classic canon.” When announcing the album on Twitter, Clarkson said that Meaning Of Life was the album that she always wanted to make. Clarkson’s eighth studio album includes such past collaborators as Jason Halbert, Jesse Shatkin, and Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, as well as first time collaborators Mick Schultz, The Monarch, Nick Ruth, and others. Meaning Of Life, Clarkson’s Atlantic Records debut, will be released on October 27. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «