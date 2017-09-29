Kid Rock Breaks Attendance Record At Little Caesars Arena

Kid Rock has set the official attendance record with 86,893 tickets sold at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. The rocker was able to accomplish the feat thanks to his six night stand at the arena. A press release for the achievement says that “Kid Rock wrapped up six explosive sold-out shows in his hometown of Detroit at Little Caesars Arena, setting the attendance record with 86,893 tickets sold and bringing thousands of fans to The Motor City.” People have been quick to point out that Kid Rock is the only artist to have performed at the venue. Ed Sheeran, Paul McCartney, Imagine Dragons, Fall Out Boy, the Eagles, Janet Jackson, The Weeknd, Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Jay-Z, Halsey, Katy Perry, Shakira, Lorde, Shania Twain and Harry Styles are among the acts that will perform at the new arena in the coming months. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «