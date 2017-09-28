Lady Antebellum Cancels South African Tour Dates

Lady Antebellum has canceled their upcoming concerts in South Africa, citing Hillary Scott’s pregnancy as the reason. Lady Antebellum were scheduled to perform in Cape Town on October 13 and Johannesburg on October 15, as part of their 2017 You Look Good World Tour. Big Concerts, one of the shows’ organizers, has announced that both shows have been canceled. In a statement, the company explains, “It has been advised that in the best interests of Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s health and that of her twins, that the tour no longer go ahead in South Africa.” “We are thrilled for Hillary and her precious twin girls, but want to share our deepest apologies to our fans,” the group says in a statement. “We have dreamed of performing in South Africa for years and can’t wait to make new plans to visit your beautiful country soon.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «