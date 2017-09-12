Lady Antebellum Concludes U.S. Tour In Nashville

Lady Antebellum wrapped up their U.S. tour at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with an emotional performance. Lady A’s set consisted of all their favorite hits, including “Own the Night,” “I Run to You,” and “You Look Good,” which featured a 20+-member horn section composed of students from the Nashville School of the Arts. Hillary Scott performed “Thy Will” and Charles Kelley also performed “Leaving Nashville,” before the trio brought the house down with their closer “Need You Now.” Emotions were flying onstage as well, as Kelley thanked his best friend and bandmate Dave Haywood for answering his call to make the journey to Nashville many years ago and make music. Haywood then thanked Kelley, calling him and Scott two of his “favorite people in the world.” Brett Young and Kelsea Ballerini also took the stage. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «