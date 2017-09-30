Lady Antebellum Contributes To Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

Lady Antebellum have released a new video for “Heart Break,” which was filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico earlier this year. Lady A are also using the new video to help raise money and awareness for hurricane victims in the country. To help San Juan, the group has donated $200,000 from their LadyAID fund to hurricane relief efforts. A portion of every ticket sold to a Lady A show goes into the LadyAID fund, and the money is distributed to worthy causes. “We got to meet so many locals and enjoy everything that Puerto Rico has to offer. We are just completely heartbroken to see the devastation [and] want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people,” Hillary Scott says in the release. Adds Dave Haywood, “We fell in love with the area, the culture, the people and that country . . . We feel personally connected to?helping support those affected.” Fans who want to help Lady Antebellum’s hurricane relief efforts can visit LadyAID.org. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «