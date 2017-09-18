Lady A’s Hillary Scott Is Expecting Twin Girls

Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott has revealed that she and husband Chris Tyrrell are expecting twin girls. Scott first announced her pregnancy back on August 17. “We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls!” Scott captioned a post on Instagram, a gender reveal photo featuring three tutus with matching shoes. “Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls,” the post continues. “Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can’t wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!” Scott and Tyrrell are already parents to a daughter, Eisele Kaye. Bandmate Dave Haywood and wife Kelli are also expecting a baby in December. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «