Lady Gaga Buys Pizza For Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert

Lady Gaga treated fans in Montreal to free pizza earlier this week after canceling her show in the area. The Monster Mother has been suffering from a respiratory infection and revealed both the illness and the free pizza via Twitter. “To my beautiful fans,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be more devastated that I am unable to perform tonight. I sing this entire show live, and pride myself in giving it all, but when I sang in the rain at Citi Field I got sick and have been pushing through. I am so sorry to anyone who had their heart set on seeing me tonight. I love you. Xoxo, Joanne.” She also added that those fans that waited for her outside her hotel would at least get a free meal noting: “I love u so much & I’m so sorry u are the most loyal fans,” she apologized. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
