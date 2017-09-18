Lady Gaga Postpones European Tour

Lady Gaga has been forced to postpone the European leg of her world tour due to her ongoing health problems. The six-week Euro leg of the Joanne World Tour was set to kick off in Barcelona on September 21 and end on October 28 in Germany. Gaga was also due to perform in Switzerland, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Britain, Denmark, and Sweden. “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” tour promoter Live Nation said. “She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement.” The promoter said the 31-year-old singer-songwriter “plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.” Gaga was hospitalized with “severe physical pain” earlier this month. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «