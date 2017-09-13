Lady Gaga Speaks On Fibromyalgia Struggle In New Documentary

Lady Gaga has opened up about her ongoing struggle with fibromyalgia. She makes the revelation in a new documentary titled Gaga: Five Foot Two and says that she has lived with the chronic and painful condition for years. “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal w/ is #Fibromyalgia,” she wrote. “I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it.” It’s not the first time that she revealed her chronic pain, however, as she also posted a photo having a procedure on her shoulder last summer: “Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors.” In one scene of the film she is even forced to stop working and asks: “Do I look pathetic?” putting her hands over her face to cover her tears. “I’m so embarrassed.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
