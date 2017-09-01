Lady Gaga To Star In New Tudor Campaign

Lady Gaga is the star of Swiss watch brand Tudor’s new #BornToDare ad campaign. The singer appears in a new ad for its #BornToDare campaign wearing one of Tudor’s 41mm steel automatic Black Bay Red watches with a red bezel on a leather strap ($3,350), while dressed in a black Gaga-approved ensemble. In a statement, Tudor said it chose Lady Gaga not only for her iconic style but also for her philanthropic work, including empowering youth through her Born This Way Foundation and speaking out against fur and in support of LGBT causes. Gaga isn’t the first celebrity that the luxury watch maker has brought on as of late. Back in May, Tudor brought on soccer star David Beckham to be a global ambassador of the brand. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Shares Moving Birthday Tribute
Paris Jackson penned a moving tribute to her late father Michael Jackson earlier this week, on what would have been his 59th birthday. Jackson also posted a pair of touching photos. In one, a young Paris kisses her father who is sporting a bedazzled glove on his right hand. The second photo features herself posing on the red carpet at the 2017 MTV VMAs.More »