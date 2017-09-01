Lee Ann Womack To Embark On Fall Tour

Lee Ann Womack has announced a new tour in support of her upcoming new album The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone. The trek includes intimate performances at LA’s Troubadour on November 1st and Brooklyn’s Rough Trade November 7th, where she will perform the new album in its entirety. The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, produced by Womack’s husband, Frank Liddell, is Womack’s debut disc for ATO Records. It will be released in October. Tour dates: September 8 – St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena (with Alan Jackson) September 9 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ U.S. Cellular Center (with Alan Jackson) September 10 -Turtle Lake, WI @ St. Croix Casino September 14 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest, Music City Roots Tent September 16 – Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest, Country Music Hallof Fame & Museum September 22 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center* September 23 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Center* September 28 – Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival October 7 – Clinton, TN @ Museum of Appalachia October 20 – Hickory, NC @ Music in the Mill October 27 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center (with Alan Jackson) October 28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center October 29 – Ottumwa, IA @ Bridge View Center November 1 – West Hollywood, CA @ The Troubadour November 3 – Lafayette, LA Lafayette Cajundome (with Alan Jackson) November 4 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo (with Alan Jackson) November 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade January 5 – Steamboat, CO @ The MusicFest at Steamboat January 23 – New Philadelphia, PA @ Kent State Universtiy at Tuscarawas February 4 – New Orleans, LA @ Cayamo Cruise February 16 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Arizona Musicfest Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «