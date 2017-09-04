Madonna Reveals Move To Portugal

Madonna has revealed that she has moved her full time residence to Portugal. She made the revelation earlier this week and noted that she has not only moved her living space, but is also commencing work on new music and a film project. She shared the news via Instagram, writing: “The energy of Portugal is so inspiring!” she captioned the first post. “I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! … This will be the next Chapter in My Book! It’s time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!” She also opened up about her new film Loved writing: “It touches on a lot of really important topics I’ve always invested in or championed – fighting for women’s rights, gay rights, civil rights – always fighting for the underdog,” Madonna said of the movie, which is an adaptation of Andrew Sean Greer’s novel The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells. “Why does this book appeal to me? Why did I want to adapt it into a screenplay? Because it touches me on so many levels and it deals with so many important topics. Right now, more than ever, it’s an extremely timely story to tell.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «