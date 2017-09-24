Mariah Carey And Britney Spears Share Photo From Dinner Party

Britney Spears shared a new photo earlier this week from a recent dinner party she attended with Mariah Carey. “You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night!” Spears wrote of an image of the two posing for a snap at dinner that she shared on Twitter. “Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!” The dinner party took place at the luxury residence Ten Thousand in Century City, California, a rep tells People. Kate Bosworth, Tobey Maguire and Lee Daniels were also in attendance. The two songstresses previously met near the beginning of Spears’ career. Spears has not been shy about her love for Carey, once revealing that she paints in the nude to Carey’s music, which quickly received Carey’s seal of approval. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «