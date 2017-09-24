Mariah Carey And Britney Spears Share Photo From Dinner Party

Britney Spears shared a new photo earlier this week from a recent dinner party she attended with Mariah Carey. “You never know who you’re going to meet at dinner parties!! Great night!” Spears wrote of an image of the two posing for a snap at dinner that she shared on Twitter. “Great night! So much fun, thank you Cade!” The dinner party took place at the luxury residence Ten Thousand in Century City, California, a rep tells People. Kate Bosworth, Tobey Maguire and Lee Daniels were also in attendance. The two songstresses previously met near the beginning of Spears’ career. Spears has not been shy about her love for Carey, once revealing that she paints in the nude to Carey’s music, which quickly received Carey’s seal of approval. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Bruce Springsteen’s New Archival Release To Benefit Hurricane Victims
Proceeds from the release of a 1978 Houston Bruce Springsteen concert will go to benefit the MusiCares Hurricane Relief Fund supporting efforts in Florida and Texas. The concert, which took place on December 8, 1978 at The Summit in Houston, was issued on DVD/BluRay as part of the 2011 The Promise: Darkness On The Edge of Town release.More »