Mariah Carey Announces Two UK Holiday Shows

Mariah Carey has confirmed that she will give a pair of holiday performances in the UK this year. The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” star will hit Manchester Arena on December 10 and London’s The O2 Arena on December 11. She broke the news earlier this week via Instagram with a photo of the show flier and captioned: “Excited to bring my ‘All I Want For Christmas’ tour to Manchester+London this December! ???? Tickets avail Sept 8 @ http://ticketmaster.co.uk” The Manchester show could prove especially emotional for Mimi, as she paid tribute to one mega fan that lost his life during the Manchester terror attack in May: “Devastated to learn that one of the victims in Manchester was part of the #Lambily. RIP Martyn Hett. We will cherish your memory forever. His family and all the families affected are in my thoughts and prayers. MC” she wrote of the man. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «