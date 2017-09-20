Mariah Carey’s Mariah’s World Has Been Canceled

Mariah Carey’s E! reality series Mariah’s World has officially been canceled, a spokesperson for the network has confirmed. The eight-episode first season launched in December to 2.2 million viewers, though viewership consistently dipped and the season finale drew just 510,000 viewers. “E!’s Mariah’s World was an eight-part event that chronicled her 2016 world tour,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It was exciting to bring our viewers inside the private world of today’s most iconic stars as she returned to the stage last year.” The series followed Carey as she launched her Sweet Sweet Fantasy tour in Europe while planning her wedding to billionaire James Packer. The docuseries also marked Carey’s first major TV commitment since she served as a judge on American Idol in season 12, which she called an “abusive” experience. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «