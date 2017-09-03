Mick Fleetwood Discusses Upcoming Tour

Mick Fleetwood says that the upcoming Fleetwood Mac tour will be totally different because they are going to do some things that the band has not done in years. He adds that the 2018 trek will not be any sort of a farewell. “I was in Italy recently and met Stevie [Nicks] out there,” Fleetwood tells Rolling Stone. “Actually, she was in Capri and I was close to there. She said to me, “Let’s sit down and really listen to some stuff that sort of almost got forgotten.” So I know she’s already thinking she wants to do some things we haven’t done in years. I always think that Stevie and Lindsey [Buckingham] should do a Buckingham Nicks song in the set. And have Christine should do a blues song. I hope it certainly won’t be the same show as we did before. We always played nearly three hours, and we cut it back a little bit for the wear and tear, but we do over two hours. And when you got three singers, which is, like, three bands, really, to get that perfect set, it’s a trip.” Fleetwood adds that the band has had internal discussions about playing their entire Rumours album live one day. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «