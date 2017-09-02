Miley Cyrus Donates $500K To Harvey Relief

Miley Cyrus has donated $500,000 to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort. She revealed the news during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show earlier this week and the host was quick to shine a spotlight on her charitable work. “I want to put a spotlight on the Happy Hippie Foundation. You do so much good. And what Miley is doing today, Miley has just told us back stage that she is donating $500,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief,” the TV host told viewers. “You’re amazing!” “Thank you! It’s going to make me cry, so I can’t really talk about it. I don’t know why it makes me so upset,” Cyrus noted. “I just hope people know – I couldn’t fake it. Just my grandma is sitting here, my mom is here and I go home to my seven dogs, and if I didn’t have that anymore, it would just be really hard.” She added: “So I’m really happy to help any way that I can and I hope people understand and can put themselves in those people’s shoes and just know what it feels like to have everything taken away from you,” Cyrus concluded. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «