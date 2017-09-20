Miley Cyrus Shares Younger Now Track List

Miley Cyrus has revealed the official track listing for her new album Younger Now. Cyrus revealed that there will be 11 tracks, including a duet with her godmother, Dolly Parton, on the song “Rainbowland.” The album also features lead singles “Younger Now,” which she performed at the MTV Music Video Awards, and “Malibu.” “I’ve been holding on to it,” Cyrus told Clara Amfo about Younger Now. “I wrote [the album’s first song] ‘Malibu’ in June of last year and then put it out April, May this year. It’s time. I’ve been holding on to it for too long!” Younger Now will be released on September 29. Younger Now track list: 1. “Younger Now” 2. “Malibu” 3. “Rainbowland” featuring Dolly Parton 4. “Week Without You” 5. ‘Miss You So Much” 6. “I Would Die For You” 7. “Thinkin'” 8. “Bad Mood” 9. “Love Someone” 10. “She’s Not Him” 11. “Inspired” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «