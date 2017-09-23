Miley Cyrus Unveils ‘Week Without You’

Miley Cyrus has released “Week Without You,” a new ballad that will appear on her Younger Now album. “I know that I gave you my heart, but you stomped it to the ground,” Cyrus sings. “And that’s what’s got me wondering what it’s like to not have you around.” “Week Without You” follows the previously released tracks “Malibu,” “Inspired” and “Younger Now.” “This writing process has been a really different experience because I’ve never put out an album this way,” Cyrus said of Younger Now in a statement. “People have been asking me, ‘is this like a re-introduction of yourself?’ But it’s not that at all. Actually, it’s more like, I am this person who embraces all my past selves. This album is the most me for right now that I can be.” Younger Now will be released on September 29. Cyrus co-wrote and co-produced every song on her upcoming record. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «