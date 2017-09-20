Nancy Wilson Leads All-Star Jam At Global Citizen Live

Heart’s Nancy Wilson helped lead an all-star cover of John Lennon’s “Power to the People” at the recent Global Citizen Live concert. Tom Morello, Brandi Carlile, M. Ward, Valerie Simpson, Liv Warfield and Paul Shaffer also took part in the performance. The show took place in New York’s Central Park and Global Citizen Initiative’s CEO Hugh Evans said that their goal is to try to create unity through a mix of positive music: “We try to bring in artists from multiple genres. We don’t want to just hit the rock demographic or just hit the pop demographic or just hit the R&B demographic or just hit the EDM demographic,” Evans told Variety. “Whatever music you’re into, you can come to the Global Citizen Festival and be part of it, because ultimately our hope is that the message transcends the music, that we’re the generation that sees the end of poverty in our lifetime.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «