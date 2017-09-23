Nancy Wilson’s Roadcase Royale Unveils ‘The Dragon’

Nancy Wilson’s Roadcase Royale has released a new track, “The Dragon,” which will appear on the band’s debut album First Things First. “The Dragon” was written as open letter to the late Alice in Chains frontman Layne Staley while he was in the throes of addiction. “(Staley) was still around when I wrote it, but everybody saw it coming, that he was on his way down the chute. I mean, he was really in big trouble. He was completely destroying himself,” Wilson tells Billboard. “So I saw it coming. It was a cautionary tale – ‘Don’t go there, Layne! Stop!’ But now there are other people it can also be about, and it’s always going to apply to anything that pulls people down into the addiction dungeon.” First Things First was released on September 22. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «