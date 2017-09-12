New Carrie Underwood Song Will Be Used For Super Bowl 2018

A new Carrie Underwood song, “Champion,” will be used by NBC for their 2018 Super Bowl coverage, according to Variety. As Variety reports, NBC’s Super Bowl coverage usually features a special version of Underwood’s Sunday Night Football theme song from that season; however, in 2018, the network will use “The Champion.” “I think it’s going to become a sports anthem,” says Fred Gaudelli, SNF’s executive producer. “It’s going to be one of those songs that you see cut to highlights for the next 25 years.” “He would listen to it before playoff games,” Underwood says of husband Mike Fisher and “Champion.” “He was like, ‘I want everyone to hear it!’ and I had to tell him, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play it in the locker room. I’m sorry.’ But that was a good indicator that we were on the right track.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «