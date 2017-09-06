New Michael Jackson Project Coming Later This Month

A new project from Michael Jackson’s estate is set to be released later this month. They teased a 15-second animated video clip for the project, titled Scream, but thus far have not confirmed exactly what form the project will take. They confirmed only that it will be an album of sorts, but John Branca, co-executor of Jackson’s estate, also suggested it would not include any previously unreleased music: “I don’t foresee us releasing any more unreleased music for quite some time,” Branca said. “That doesn’t mean there won’t be interesting [new] record releases in the very near future.” “Now we have ‘Thriller’ 3D, and two more announcements are coming up in the next couple of weeks,” Branca added. “Michael had an expression: ‘The quality goes in before the name goes on.’ So we are not ready to announce them yet.” The new project is set to be released on September 29. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «