New Track Added To Roy Orbison Orchestral Record

A cover of the Willie Nelson track "Pretty Paper" has been added to the upcoming album A Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison With the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The release is due out in December and features original Orbison vocal tracks mixed with new recordings from the Royal Philharmonic. When made aware of the new recording of his "Pretty Paper," Willie Nelson commented, "Back in 1963, right after I wrote it, I brought the song to Fred Foster the head of Monument Records, the label I was with at the time. He really liked it and said 'It's perfect for Roy Orbison.' I was more than ok with that idea since I had wanted my tunes to be covered by big stars and Roy was certainly that," he said. "Fred told me he was going to play the song over the phone for Roy who was in London at the time and that's exactly what happened. I was glad that he liked 'Pretty Paper' enough to record it over there. It's kind of amazing that the same song by the same great artist, recorded again in London 54 years later, is now having a second life."