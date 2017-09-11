Nickelback Joined By Avril Lavigne At L.A. Show

Avril Lavigne joined Nickelback for a performance of their song “Rockstar” during the band’s concert at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California. NICKELBACK tweeted after the show: “You never know who will join us for ‘Rockstar’ karaoke. And tonight we got super lucky with these two rockstars. It just might be you next!” The band and Lavigne were also joined by a fan, Owen, who was picked out of the audience by guitarist Ryan Peake. Lavigne was married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger for two years before the pair decided to split in 2015. They tied the knot in Canada in July 2013. Nickelback is currently out on tour in support of their ninth studio album Feed the Machine, which was released this past June. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «