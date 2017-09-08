Nile Rodgers Drops George Michael Collaboration ‘Fantasy’

Nile Rodgers has offered up his new track “Fantasy” featuring George Michael. The track marks the first posthumous release from Michael, and was a 1990s B-side for the pair that is just now seeing the light of day. Rodgers revealed news of the track via Twitter earlier this week. Responding to a fan who said they had mixed emotions about the release he noted: “You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one’s heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE.” Michael’s family also released a message noting: “We believe that through all the ‘debris,’ Yog’s fans, his ‘lovelies’ all around the world, know who he truly was, and is, after shared decades of music, love and humour. Our aim is to carry on, as we know Yog would have wanted, to share and enjoy his precious legacy and to continue to bring you joy — through his extraordinarily beautiful music.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
