Paul McCartney To Appear On Charlotte Gainsbourg Album

Paul McCartney will make a guest appearance on the upcoming new album from actor/singer Charlotte Gainsbourg. The album, titled Rest, will also feature collaborations with Daft Punk and Owen Pallett and she has already released a video for the title track. Speaking with stereogum.com, Gainsbourg revealed that her Nymphomaniac director Lars Von Trier encouraged her to direct the video: “At first I asked him if he would direct this video for me. He answered, ‘No. you should do it.’ He then said, knowing very well what I needed, ‘I will tell you exactly what you must do.’ He dictated quite precisely ‘the rules’ for me to follow. I was nodding through the telephone while writing down the master’s principles. And that was it-the first push I longed for. To go out, and carry a camera for myself. Up to me to deliver my personality in either the archive footage I was choosing or the new images I filmed. Trying to create a repetitive language through this musical loop. Thanks to this first step into directing, I was able to take possession of my own imagery.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
