Pink To Be Featured On Served Like A Girl Soundtrack

Pink will be featured on Served Like A Girl, a new soundtrack to the documentary about a group of female veterans vying in the annual Ms. Veteran America competition and the challenges they faced along the way. Pink’s “Halfway Gone” will appear on the album, as will new songs from Gwen Stefani (“Medicine Man”), Christina Aguilera (“America”), and Pat Benatar (“Dancing Through The Wreckage”). Served Like A Girl also features new and unreleased tracks by Lykke Li, Little Mix, Lizzo, Chely Wright, Natasha Bedingfield, and more. Served Like A Girl will be released on November 3. The soundtrack will also be available November 8 as a bundle with a DVD of the film. All proceeds from the soundtrack will benefit the female veteran-focused charity Final Salute. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «