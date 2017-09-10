Rascal Flatts Discuss Vegas Residency

Rascall Flatts have opened up about their forthcoming Las Vegas residency. The run kicks off at the Venetian in Sin City on October 6 and Gary LeVox said the trio is thrilled to set up shop in the entertainment mecca. “It’s just going to be fun, exciting. We always tailor-make the shows just for that crowd,” LeVox shared. “It will be the first time that we’ve been on the West Coast [this year], and that’s the only place you can see us, because we didn’t do a West Coast run this year. “I think there will be some players, friends, that come out, and that will be really exciting,” LeVox continues. “But we’re just going to tailor-make it for that intimate setting, and just have a blast. It will be completely different than our residency at the Hard Rock, for sure. It’s going to be fun.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «