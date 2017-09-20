Shania Twain Drops ‘We Got Something They Don’t’

Shania Twain has released “We Got Something They Don’t,” which appears on her new album Now. “We got something they don’t / Fire burning deep in our bones / Smokin’ when we’re away / On fire when we get home,” Twain sings in the chorus of “We Got Something They Don’t.” “They may say we’re done / That we will never win this one / But we know differently . . .” Twain sings in the song’s first verse. “We Got Something They Don’t” is the latest Now track, and follows other previously released new songs, including “Poor Me” and “Soldier,” as well as two official singles from the album, “Life’s About to Get Good” and “Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed.” Twain will release Now on September 29. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «