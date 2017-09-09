Shania Twain’s ‘Soldier’ Featured In Upcoming Film

Shania Twain’s new song “Soldier” will be featured in a new movie, Thank You for Your Service. The new track is taken off of her latest album Now. “Don’t close the door when you leave, it’s cold out / I need to see the air when you breathe and say out loud / You’re not alone; when you dream, I’m with you / I hear your heart when it beats; I feel it, too / Sleep in peace / Love is tender / Please remember me,” Twain sings on the new track. “Has anybody seen my soldier standing all alone? / Has anybody seen my soldier just trying to get home?” Twain will release Now on September 29, while Thank You For Your Service will be released in theaters in October. The film is centered around a young soldier returning from deployment and readjusting to civilian life. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «