Sinead O’Connor To Appear On Dr. Phil

Sinead O'Connor has signed on to appear on the season premiere of Dr. Phil. The episode is set to air on September 12. The 1990s star has been outspoken about her struggles with depression and mania and recently posted a dramatic video in which she admitted that she has been living alone in a hotel and is often suicidal. She reportedly opens up about abuse suffered at the hands of her mother noting: "Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber. She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you." In the emotional video posted last month, she explained: "Mental illness, it's a bit like drugs, it doesn't give a s**t who you are. And you know what's worse? The stigma doesn't give a s**t who you are. I'm not going to die, I'm not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living," she said.