Sinead O’Connor To Appear On Dr. Phil

Sinead O’Connor has signed on to appear on the season premiere of Dr. Phil. The episode is set to air on September 12. The 1990s star has been outspoken about her struggles with depression and mania and recently posted a dramatic video in which she admitted that she has been living alone in a hotel and is often suicidal. She reportedly opens up about abuse suffered at the hands of her mother noting: “Every day of our lives, she ran a torture chamber. She was a person who would delight and smile in torturing you.” In the emotional video posted last month, she explained: “Mental illness, it’s a bit like drugs, it doesn’t give a s**t who you are. And you know what’s worse? The stigma doesn’t give a s**t who you are. I’m not going to die, I’m not going to die but still this is no way for people to be living,” she said. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
Check Also
Brian Wilson Reveals Previously Unreleased Track
Brian Wilson has offered up his previously unreleased track "Some Sweet Day." The track was recorded in the 1990s by the legend and will appear on a new collection titled Playback, which features his work outside the Beach Boys. "Some sweet day you're gonna see that I'm the one for you," Wilson sings. "Right now it's out of my hands."More »