Steven Tyler Reportedly Suffered Seizure After Sao Paulo Show

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler reportedly suffered a seizure while on tour in Brazil recently, the Boston Globe reports. According to the Boston Globe, Tyler suffered a seizure after the band’s concert in Sao Paulo on September 25. The paper notes that it’s “not clear what caused the seizure or if Tyler received a diagnosis before flying back to the States.” The report continues that a source close to the band said Tyler had suffered a seizure, a clarification of a medical issue Tyler didn’t identify earlier this week. “Please not to worry,” Tyler wrote. “I am not in a life-threatening condition, but I need to deal with this right away and get some rest and medical care immediately in order to sustain and maintain my future performances. I promise I’ll be back. Unfortunately, health does not wait and it’s something even I can’t schedule around our shows. As they say, ‘We humans make plans, and God laughs.’ I love you all and will be back with you soon.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «
