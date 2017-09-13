Stevie Wonder Covers ‘Lean On Me’ At Hand In Hand Telethon

Stevie Wonder delivered a powerful and emotional rendition of Bill Withers’ timeless “Lean On Me” at the Hand in Hand telethon to benefit the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. “We’ve come together today to love on the people that have been devastated by the hurricanes,” he said. “When love goes into action, it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no religious beliefs, no sexual preferences, and no political persuasions. It just loves.” “As we begin to love and value our planet . . . anyone who believes that there is no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent. Lord, please save us all.” Along with Wonder, the Hand in Hand telethon featured performances from Usher and Blake Shelton, Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker, George Strait, and more. Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «