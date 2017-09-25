Stevie Wonder Takes A Knee At Global Citizen Fest

Stevie Wonder took a knee during his performance at the Global Citizen Festival to join in solidarity with athletes’ protests in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s recent remarks. Wonder then got down on both knees in prayer alongside his son Kwame Morris to pray for the future of the planet. “Tonight, I’m taking a knee for America,” Wonder said. “But not just one knee, I’m taking both knees. Both knees in prayer for our planet, our future, our leaders of the world and our globe.” “Our global brothers and sisters, I didn’t come here to preach, but I’m telling you: Our spirits must be in the right place… Whenever you need to interrupt hate, stand down bigotry, condemn sexism and find love for all of our global brothers and sisters everyday.” Copyright(c) 2017 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedLess «